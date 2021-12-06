Govt school teacher gives free of cost cricket training to children in J-K's Udhampur

With an aim to explore children's hidden talent, Government High Secondary School Physical Education teacher Pooja Sharma is giving free of cost cricket coaching in the Udhampur district.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "I want to explore the hidden talent of these children. I myself was very much fond of playing cricket since childhood, but I could not get a chance to play for nationals. So I want these children to play for Nationals."

"During the lockdown, I used to take my school students for playing cricket, but now other students are also coming and practising cricket with me. Girls do have not many facilities. So I decided to give free Coaching to children, especially girls so that they can be prepared for the National Team," the teacher said.

She further stated that the school supports her and gives space for training after school hours.

Children expressed happiness and enthusiasm over getting free of cost cricket coaching.

"We come here every day to practice cricket. Our teacher, Pooja trains us very well. I wish we could also get a chance to play for nationals," Navya, a student said.

Another student, Rashu said, "Pooja ma'am trains us here. Around 10-12 students come from my schools. She spares time from her busy schedule and comes here to train us."

"I like playing cricket, that's why I come here to play. Pooja ma'am is a teacher in a government school. There are around 25 girls and 15 boys who practice under her. There is a girl Sarla Devi who played for nationals from here. I also hope that we play for nationals in future," a student, Sneha said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor