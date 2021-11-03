Green Park multi-level parking collapse due to pallet displacement: Official

New Delhi, Nov 3 A portion of the automated multi-level parking at Delhi's Green Park area collapsed due to a technical glitch in its pallets, an SDMC official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a few platforms of the multi-level parking system, built just a year ago, collapsed, causing problems to those who had parked their cars.

The automated entrance gate of tower 4 was unable to open and close for a few hours due to the pallet displacement.

No casualties or damages to cars were reported in the incident.

The official on condition of anonymity told that maintenance work was being carried out.

He said that pallets displacement was noticed in the lift that carries vehicles to the upper storey of parking. Due to this, the automated gate was unable to open and shut which created disturbance in the regular operation.

The official added that maintenance check-up continues regularly without any interval.

Another official said that as the regular operation was on halt, some customers started applying forces to open the automated gates which also added to the problems in opening and shutting down of the door. However, the problem was rectified shortly thereafter, said the parking official.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Central Minister R.K. Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

There are four towers in the multi-level parking with a capacity to accommodate 136 vehicles at a time. The vehicles are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking here.

AAP leaders Somnath Bharti, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj are likely to hold a press conference on the issue at 12 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor