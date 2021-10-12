Gujarat: 10-month child abandoned at cowshed by his own father

A shocking revelation has come to light about a boy found outside a cowshed in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Outside the gate of Gaushala, 10-month-old boy was abandoned at a cowshed in Gandhinagar by his own father. What happened to the boy is even more heartbreaking. On the night of October 8, a 10-month child was dumped at a cowshed in Gandhinagar by his own father.

After some time, the staff of the cowshed reached the gate and heard the sound of a small child crying. The boy was crying when the staff saw him. They picked up the boy and took him to the cowshed. Staff then tried to locate his parents. But no one was found. They then informed the police. The news reached local corporator Dipti Patel. Dipti Patel took care of this little boy at night. By the morning, the boy's video had gone viral on social media. Everyone was heartbroken to see this boy's face. Many offered to adopt the child. This information reached Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. He went to the hospital to see the boy and announced that they would find the boy's parents.

Following the Home Minister's order, Gandhinagar police formed 14 different teams of 85 policemen in the area. They first discovered CCTV near Gaushala. After checking 150 CCTV footage, the police finally succeeded. A person came to Gaushala in a car and leaves the boy. Police searched for the car's number on CCTV and reached its owner. The man has been identified as Sachin Dixit, father of the child.

When the police tracked down Sachin Dixit's house, it was found that the house was locked. So far, the police have also found Sachin's number. If the location is traced, it is understood that he is at Kota in Rajasthan. When the police called, Sachin admitted that he was the father of child. The boy's name is Shivansh. Sachin was arrested with the help of Rajasthan police. He and his wife and 4-year-old son were traveling in a car in Uttar Pradesh at the time. He remained silent when police asked him about the abandoned boy outsude cowshed. As per preliminary reports, it has emerged that the child does not belong to Dixit’s wife.

After that, when the police started interrogating Sachin, he gave the address of a house. When police went to the address and searched the house, they found the woman's body in a bag. The stench of this corpse was coming. What Sachin told the police was shocking. Sachin worked for a company in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He got married to Anuradha 4 years ago at the behest of his family. He has a 3 year old son. In 2018, Sachin met a girl named Hina. The two became friends and then fell in love. Both were renting the same flat. Sachin used to stay with Hina in Vadodara 5 days a week and visit his family in Ahmedabad for 2 days. In December 2020, Hina gave birth to a baby boy. They were not married at that time. Hina always put pressure on Sachin for marriage.

On October 8, Sachin and Hina had a heated argument. The altercation escalated to the point that Sachin strangled Hina and killed her. After Hina's death, he put her body in a suitcase in the house and took the boy Shivansh to Gandhinagar and placed it at the gate outside the cowshed. Hina was a resident of Bhopal. She had given birth to Shivansh 10 months ago. Sachin's family did not know anything about Hina and Shivansh.