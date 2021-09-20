Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel calls on PM Modi

Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"The Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel called on PM @narendramodi. @Bhupendrapbjp @CMOGuj", tweeted PMO India.

An official statement issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office informed that a discussion was held between the Prime Minister and Patel regarding the state affairs.

Patel reached Delhi today morning for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister. Patel informed PM Modi about the current situation in the state and discussed with the Prime Minister about many issues in the state.

Earlier today, Gujarat CM met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

His courtesy meeting with the President lasted for about 20 minutes. He then met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on September 13.

Vijay Rupani had submitted his resignation to state Governor Acharya Devvrat days ago, just months before the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

With Rupani's resignation as the Chief Minister, Patel became the fourth Chief Minister in the BJP-led state government in the country this year to opt for this move. Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered their resignations.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel, who is currently serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh with an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The party is counting on Patel to navigate the party through tough waters during the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats.

