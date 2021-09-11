Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani confirms he is still associated with BJP after his resignation

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani handed over his resignation to the Governor announcing his exit from the top post. It is still unclear what prompted the sudden move especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state. Now, Vijay Rupani after resigning as the CM of Gujarat said the journey of Gujarat's development should be moved under a new leadership, which is why he had resigned .

"Will perform the new role assigned by the party. In last 5 years I have got full support and cooperation of people during elections and by elections," he said. Addressing the press, Vijay Rupani thanked the BJP central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I believe that the progress of Gujarat should have new leadership and therefore I tender my resignation. "The BJP is an ideology-driven party and it has been our tradition that the objectives of our party workers keep changing based on party command," Vijay Rupani said, adding that he would continue to work as a BJP worker. Rupani is the fourth BJP chief minister to step down in recent months; in July BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka in July and the double whammy in Uttarakhand, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat.