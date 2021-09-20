Gujarat Drugs: 3,000 kg of heroin seized at Mundra port

In Gujarat, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) has taken major action in drug trafficking case. 3,000 kg of heroin (drugs) has been seized at Mundra port in Kutch, Gujarat. It is estimated to be worth around Rs 9,000 crore in the international market. Following the operation, DRI is conducting raids in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Delhi.

The port of Mundra is owned by Adani Port. Adani Port is a company of renowned industrialist Gautam Adani. A large quantity of heroin was seized in a joint operation by the Revenue Intelligence Directorate and the Customs Department. DRI and Customs had launched a search operation in the last five days. During the operation, drugs worth Rs 9,000 crore were seized from two containers at Mundra port. Also, two people have been arrested so far in the case, which is believed to be a major racket in drug trafficking. Following the action, the DRA launched an investigation in five cities across the country.



According to DRI sources, the containers carrying heroin were imported by a firm in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The firm pretended that there was talcum powder in the container. The container was exported by Hassan Hussain Limited, based in Kandahar, Afghanistan.