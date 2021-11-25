Gujarat fund diversion case: Conversion of '100 to 200 Hindu girls to Islam', shocking revelation in police chargesheet

Hundreds of young women have been converted by a trust with the help of foreign funds. In Vadodara, Gujarat, 100 to 200 Hindu girls were converted to Islam and married off for money. Vadodara police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet was filed by the managing director of a religious trust and his associates on charges of illegally converting people to Islam with foreign funds, building mosques, aiding protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi riots. In this 1860 page charge-sheet, there are names of 5 accused.

In the chargesheet, the police told the court that the main accused in the case, Mohammad Omar Gautam, a resident of Delhi, had converted 100 to 200 girls to Islam and married them off. Salahuddin Sheikh, managing trustee of the AFMI Charitable Trust in Vadodara, is also accused of converting about 1,000 people from various communities with the help of the trust fund.

Those who were converted to Islam included around 10 speech and hearing impaired people, the police said. Meanwhile, Gautam, Sheikh and Mohammad Mansoori, who worked for Sheikh, have already been arrested in the case. Vadodara police have shown Abdullah Fafdawala, a native of Gujarat's Bharuch district based in London, and Mustafa Thanawala, a resident of UAE, absconding.

Gautam was arrested by the UP STF in June this year on charges of converting people to Islam. In August, a special operation group of Vadodara police had registered an FIR against Sheikh, Gautam and other accused in the case. In which the crime has been filed under various sections such as incitement of religious hatred in different communities, conspiracy to commit crime by lying.