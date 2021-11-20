Gurugram shooting: 12 arrested for ex-sarpanch kin's murder

Gurugram, Nov 20 With the arrest of twelve people including three juveniles, the Gurugram police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of several relatives of former sarpanch of Kasan village in Gurugram.

Six relatives of the former sarpanch were injured after armed assailants opened fire at the family on Diwali night. Later, four of those who were wounded in the incident had succumbed to their injuries. They were Vikas (21), Praveen (38), Sohanpal (35) and Balram (40).

However, the prime accused of the incident Yogender alias Rinku is yet to be arrested.

The police have recovered one Maruti Eco car, 4 mobiles, a canter key, 2 country-made pistols, 1 pistol, 7 cartridges, 5 used bullets and 1 motorcycle from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Amit Singh of Kaithal, Tarun Kumar alias Cheenu of Panipat the duo were arrested on November 10 from village Kasan.

Subhash and David, residents of village Kasan, Gopal of Jaipur were arrested on November 12 from the Manesar area. Subhash the father of Yogender including two were behind the conspiracy, the police said.

The three juveniles were arrested on November 13 from Kasan village. The juveniles had recced the victim's house and provided information to the alleged criminals.

Abhishek Saroha alias RC alias Tara Bawana alias Rohit of Bawana, Sanjeev alias Sanju alias Baba of Rohtak, Sahil alias Bheema and Vikas of Sonipat, all sharpshooters were arrested on Saturday near the KMP expressway in Farrukhnagar following a tip-off.

During questioning the accused revealed that after executing the crime they took assistance in Kaithal district and all the arrangements were made by Amit who is a relative of the prime accused Yogender.

"Abhishek was a dreaded criminal, he was involved in two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot which he had committed in Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh and on the direction of Yogender he along with his gang members had executed the murders in Kasan village," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The culprits disclosed before the police they had planned the attack to avenge Yogender's brother Manoj's murder in 2007.

"All the arrested criminals will be taken on police remand for further investigation, Sangwan said.

Complainant Rajesh Kumar had told the police that Yogender alias Rinku of Kasan village, Deepak alias Bholu of Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Manish Rana of Bhiwani, Amit alias Gaath of Sonipat and a few other assailants had barged into the house of former Sarpanch Gopal at 8 p.m. on Diwali night and opened indiscriminate fire.

