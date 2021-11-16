Hardeep Singh Puri visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi during second day of UAE visit

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi during the second day of his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Greatly privileged & honoured to visit the architecturally brilliant, peaceful & tranquil Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. To be able to visit this holy place on the #DayofTolerance made it even more special. @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi #ADIPEC2021," said Puri in a tweet.

Puri will lead an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed on Sunday.

Hardeep Puri is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE.

During the visit, the Minister will participate in the inaugural Ceremony of ADIPEC and also take part in a Ministerial Round Table titled "Charting the Climate Action Path from COP 26 to COP 27".

Puri will inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Puri is scheduled to meet his counterparts from UAE, H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC, to discuss issues of energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.

( With inputs from ANI )

