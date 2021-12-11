Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar suspends public Namaz , in open space

Haryana Cheif Minister Manohar Lal Khattar suspended prayers in public places, said he won't tolerate this. Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said “namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated”, while announcing temporary suspension on public prayer services amid protests.



He told the media that official orders given for public prayers are stood invalid and the state government will now work out and said no Namaz in public will be tolerated “amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation", he said.



Khattar further added that he have told the police to look into it “I have told the police to resolve this issue. There is no problem with people offering namaz or puja at the designated places. The religious places are designated for that. But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. The issue will be resolved amicably,” he said.

“There should be no law and order situation or any tension about same. We got to know that there was a meeting between groups and some places were agreed upon or allocated but we, with immediate effect, withdraw all and will work out an amicable solution soon," CM said.



“They have said they have some lands where permission should be given. We will see if there is any land of Waqf that has been encroached so that it can be made available. People can offer namaz at their homes. But doing it in open spaces may create conflicts. There should be no interference in people’s rights. But forcefully doing something will not be tolerated. We will help Waqf board to get their spaces free of encroachment. Till then, people should offer prayers at their legal sites, homes etc. We won’t infringe on any rights but nobody’s allowed to bully," he added.