Haryana: Farmers protest outside Narnaund police station demanding FIR against BJP MP for allegedly attacking farmer

Farmers in Hisar district of Haryana have been protesting since Friday night against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Chander Jangra outside Narnaund police station demanding an FIR to be lodged against him for allegedly attacking a farmer and injuring him.

Speaking to ANI, local farmer leader Ravi Azad alleged that the BJP MP and his associates attacked a farmer, namely Kuldeep Rana, following which he sustained severe injuries.

While protesting outside the police station, the farmers have demanded the police to register FIR against the BJP MP and his associates and also demanded their arrest. Moreover, the farmers are protesting for the withdrawal of cases against three protesting farmers.

"Our demands are very clear. We want that a case to be registered against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and his accomplices, who attacked Kuldeep Rana. We also want them to be arrested. We also want that the false cases registered against three farmers to be withdrawn," said Ravi Azad.

He further claimed that Kuldeep Rana underwent an operation for four hours. "The operation was successful and Rana is admitted to a hospital in Hisar," Azad added.

Urging the farmers to show up in large numbers, Azad said, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called upon farmers to protest at 11 am outside Narnaund police station. Farmers have been protesting there since last night. I urge farmers to show up in large numbers from nearby districts."

The protest in Hisar was triggered after the BJP MP reportedly passed derogatory remarks against the farmers in Meham town of Rohtak.

Jangra was shown black flags and his car was vandalised as he arrived for an event at Narnaund on Friday.

In another incident of agitating farmers, some BJP leaders were allegedly held hostage at a temple for about seven hours in Rohtak's Kiloi village.

About two dozen leaders and workers came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kedarnath live at the Kiloi's Shiv Temple when the incident took place.

Farmers have been sitting on an indefinite protest for almost a year now across Delhi borders demanding to scrap the farm laws including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

