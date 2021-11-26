Haryana Vidhan Sabha winter session to commence on December 17

The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin from December 17 and will continue till December 21.

Notably, the Centre has listed a bill to repeal three farm laws in its agenda for the winter session of parliament beginning November 29.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had earlier informed that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed the formalities to repeal three farm laws.

This comes after the Prime Minister announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws.

Last week, the Prime Minister said that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three bills on various borders of Delhi since 2020.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to lay the foundation stone of various development projects on Friday.

