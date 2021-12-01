HC issues notice to Delhi police on Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in sedition case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the respondent to file a reply on the bail plea of Imam and listed the matter for further hearing on February 11, 2022.

Imam, in his plea filed through advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, has challenged a trial court order which had dismissed his bail plea.

Saket Court while dismissing the bail observed that "a cursory and plain reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019, reveals that same is clearly on communal/divisive lines. In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquillity, peace and harmony of the society."

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020 from Bihar for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia area of Delhi in December last year.

According to Delhi Police, in the said speech, Sharjeel Imam was instigating a particular religious community against the government by creating unfounded fears in their minds regarding CAA and NRC.

As per the prosecution, speeches delivered by the applicant/accused were seditious, communal/divisive in nature and were aimed at promoting enmity between different religions.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the accused was charge-sheeted for offence under section 124A/153A for the speech dated December 13, 2019. The accused was also charge-sheeted for offences under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 307, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3/4 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and under section 25/27 Arms Act with aid of section 109 IPC for instigating co-accused in committing the said offences.

Sharjeel Imam is presently facing various cases in different states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

