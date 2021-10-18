Heavy rains lash several states from North to South India, red alert issued

Many states are currently experiencing mild to very torrential rains. Rains have lashed some states. Many states in northern India have been warned of torrential rains, while southern India has been hit by heavy rains. It is raining for the second day in a row in and around Delhi. In Delhi, low lying areas are flooded after torrential rains. Today (Monday) people are facing difficulty getting to the office. At the same time, flood-like conditions have prevailed in Kerala.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of torrential rains in Uttarakhand today and tomorrow (Tuesday). Also, alerts have been issued in 11 districts of the state. Schools in Uttarakhand have been closed due to heavy rains. People have been instructed to stay at home. The meteorological department has advised people to be vigilant and not to walk in the mountains for the next 48 hours.

Floods and landslides have so far claimed 27 lives in Kerala after heavy rains. Relief and rescue work is in full swing and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation in Kerala and assured all possible help.

The hilly part of Pathanamthitta is more affected by rains and floods. Teams from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force are involved in the relief effort. There is a yellow alert in 7 districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. So, Red Alert has been issued in 5 districts including Pathanamthitta.