Himachal: 2 tourists drown in river while taking selfie in Kullu district
By ANI | Published: September 22, 2021 12:49 AM2021-09-22T00:49:52+5:302021-09-22T01:00:03+5:30
Two tourists -- a mother-son duo -- died due to drowning on Tuesday while taking a selfie at Bahang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.
Two tourists -- a mother-son duo -- died due to drowning on Tuesday while taking a selfie at Bahang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.
The deceased have been identified as residents of South Delhi. The mother aged 37 and her 12-year-old child fell down near Aleur Grand Hotel.
The dead bodies have been sent to two different hospitals.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app