Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village of Lahaul-Spiti district witnesses snowfall
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 11:43 AM2021-10-18T11:43:00+5:302021-10-18T11:50:02+5:30
Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday.
The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.
Yesterday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic after snowfall at Baralacha pass in the district.
According to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma, the traffic movement at the Gramphu-Kaza highway had also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul-Spiti.
"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said yesterday.
Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall.
( With inputs from ANI )
