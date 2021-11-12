Himachal scientist gets Jamnalal Bajaj Award

Shimla, Nov 12 A scientist from Himachal Pradesh has been conferred with the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development 2021.

Lal Singh, who bagged the award, is a director with the Himalayan Research Group (HRG), a non-governmental organisation based in the state capital.

The award is given annually for outstanding contribution in the field of application of science and technology for rural and tribal development, particularly for the benefit of the weaker sections of society.

Hailing from a remote Danghiiyara village of Mandi district, Lal Singh's NGO works for the mountain communities.

The NGO is a designated core group for the Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) division of the Department of Science and Technology since 2005.

The major initiatives undertaken by the NGO include solar water heating and room heating technology in mountain households, medicinal plants cultivation, mushroom cultivation and revival of native crops like buckwheat, barley, red rice and kidney beans.

During the last 24 years, HRG has successfully implemented more than 40 projects funded by different national and international organisations.

The innovative and need-based interventions by the HRG have directly or indirectly benefitted the local community in creation of new livelihood avenues, better financial earnings and improvement in the quality of living.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Lal Singh for the prestigious award.

He said this was a rare achievement for a person coming from a rural background.

