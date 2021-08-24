Hope every sportsperson in country gets sports motivator: Tokyo Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who scripted history by winning a silver medal in this year's Tokyo Olympics, met his mentor Vickrant Mahajan in Jammu and praised his efforts as a sports motivator.

Speaking to ANI, Dahiya said, "Coach and motivator are two different persons and have their different roles. We may achieve better results with the help of a sports motivator."

"I believe that, just like sports coaches, sports motivators have their own role to play. Since the time I've met him, he has brought a significant change in me. I like him as a mentor and continue to be inspired by him," he added.

Recalling the struggles faced by him during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, he said that it was difficult to communicate with anyone in person.

"I used to call up Mahajan for his guidance. Motivators help us visualise our future better and change us for the better. I hope every sportsperson in this country gets a sports motivator," he said.

Vickrant Mahajan lauded the Tokyo Olympic medallist and said, "I remember, when Dahiya was contesting in Poland Open wresting, he faced a lot of trouble as he did not get facilities as expected. At that time also, I motivated him to keep going ahead and give his best in every situation."

"After winning the silver medal, I felt slightly bad from within as he missed gold, to be honest, but I was very happy with his performance overall," he added.

Dahiya cruised into the 57kg final with a series of magnificent wins but lost 4-7 to the Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the summit clash.

