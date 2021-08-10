How many people bought land in Kashmir after removing Article 370? check out details

Two years ago, the Modi government at the Center had taken a historic decision to remove Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Article 370) Ladakh as a union territory, was separated from the rest of Jammu and Kashmir on 31 October 2019. Meanwhile, after the removal of Section 370, it was said that it would be easier for people from other parts of the country to acquire land in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, after the removal of Section 370, the question of how many people bought land in Kashmir was frequently asked. Meanwhile, the central government has now answered this question in Parliament.

The question of how many outsiders bought land in Kashmir after the repeal of Section 370 was raised in Parliament today. The government said that since August 2019, only two outsiders have bought land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai said, "People and the government do not have to face any difficulty in buying land in Jammu and Kashmir." Section 370 and Section 35A were applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, people from any state other than the local residents of Jammu and Kashmir could not buy land there. However, since Section 370 has been deleted, this rule has been changed.

Two years have passed since Article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The central government had taken this decision on August 5, 2019. Also, two separate Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, were formed at that time. Meanwhile, the central government has launched efforts to speed up political movements in Jammu and Kashmir once again. A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the issue with representatives of all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.