Hurting religious sentiments: Seven arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana

Seven persons have been arrested, and Rs 10 lakhs recovered from them in connection with a case registered on October 20 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, informed Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar said that Vasu Syal, a prime accused in the case who was arrested on Saturday, and a close aide of Anil Arora, who is wanted for hurting religious sentiments, gave the police many useful insights into the case.

Speaking to ANI, Bhullar said, "We have arrested 7 accused and found Rs 10 lakhs in the case registered on Oct 20. The arrest of the prime accused, Vasu Syal, gave us a lot of insight; we're deeply investigating it further."

According to Bhullar, a video had earlier gone viral that showed Syal making a comment hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Following this, a case was registered under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) on October 20.

