Hyderabad-based firm serves cooked meals to underprivileged for 2 days

In a bid to work for the welfare of the underprivileged, a Hyderabad-based company organised a two-day mission to serve the poor people in the city cooked meals.

The 'Hunger Mission' programme was held on December 2 and 3, during which the firm's employees cooked Hyderabadi Biryani and served 21,000 packets to the underprivileged. The event was held at Banjara Function Hall in Masab Tank.

The mammoth task was undertaken by the employees of the firm, who were engaged in all activities of the event from the scratch.

"As a part of our 21 anniversary, we thought of feeding the poor by serving food to 21,000 people. We cook the Hyderabad biryani here, pack it and send it to the poor people in NGOs, slums and underprivileged people on the streets," said Rajesh, Program Manager of Commlab India.

He further informed that teams were made to manage the procurement of material, cooking of food and distribution.

"We donated the food to the orphanages in the twin cities and then on the roadside, then we also distributed food in the slums areas, people below the poverty line," Rajesh added.

The firm has been in service of providing free food to poor for the last 21 years.

"In the year 2000 our CEOs held an annual Thanksgiving event by serving 50 people in the month of November and December. So every year we have increased serving food to 500, 1000 and 2000. As we have completed 21 years, we came up with an idea to serve 21 thousand people," Rajesh said.

( With inputs from ANI )

