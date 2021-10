Hyderabad Traffic cops donate blood at Niloufer hospital

A blood donation was organised by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to help women and children of Niloufer hospital.

Nearly 250 police officials have registered for the blood donation.

Anjani Kumar IPS, City Commissioner, told ANI, "City traffic police and Niloufer hospital is organising a blood donation camp at Red Rose function hall in Abids. This camp is organised for the children who are in need of blood at the hospital and so far over 250 traffic police officials have registered for the cause."

"The event was organised by Shika Goel, additional CP crime, DCP (Traffic) Chauhan, DCP (Traffic) Karunakar, Bhaskar and other officers," he said.

Kiran from Niloufer hospital, "We are conducting voluntary blood donation camp and the Hyderabad Traffic Police have taken this initiative and contributed a major share of donating blood."

He said that every year they are conducting three to four camps.

"Now we are having scarcity of blood. With this camp, it is going to be very helpful for the patients of the hospital," said Kiran.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor