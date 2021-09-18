"I felt humiliated": Amarinder Singh after his exit as Punjab Chief Minister

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday, amid the ongoing political tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently appointed as the chief of the Congress' Punjab unit.Addressing a press conference at the gate of the Raj Bhavan, the 79-year-old Amarinder Singh said he felt humiliated. “I called up Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) this morning and told her that I am going to resign. The thing is, this is happening for the third time that MLAs are being called for a meeting, my leadership is being questioned,” he said.

Singh said there is no plans for now to quit the Congress party, “but future politics is always an option”. He said that the future course of action will be decided after discussions with his loyalists. Political analysts say the move would hurt the Congress in the upcoming state polls. The names of three leaders are in circulation, say sources, as possible replacements for him - Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief Pratap Singh Bajwa and Beant Singh's grandson and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

