IAS officer raids shop in guise of a farmer, pics go viral on social media!

Surya Parveen Chand, Deputy Collector of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, is currently being discussed social media. Photos of him buying fertilizer are going viral. But do you know the purpose behind buying fertilizer? So he did this to check the fraud with the farmers that has been happeining at the fertilizer shops. He had come in the guise of a farmer to buy fertilizer at the Kaikaluru and Mudinepalli Mandal fertilizer shops.

Meanwhile, Deputy Collector G Surya Parveen Chand found that many shopkeepers were selling diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea at higher prices than the MRP. Also, the shopkeeper was not paying any bill for the purchase of fertilizer. Moreover, these shopkeepers have filled their warehouses with manure. That is, they had stockpiled fertilizers.

@sushilrTOI shared photos while buying fertilizer. In it you can see the person who is seen taking the manure. He is an IAS officer who is Surya Parveen Chand. A shopkeeper in the area had lodged a complaint with the farmers about the scam. He then took upon himself for an inquiry on Friday.

Deputy Collector G Surya Parveen Chand took stern action against the two shopkeepers who were caught for bluffing. Those two shops have been concealed. Urea, which is priced at Rs 266.50, was being sold to the shopkeeper for Rs 280. Not only that, they were not even taking customer base details.