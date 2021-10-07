IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Opportunity for Jobs in government banks, vacancies for 7,855 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the process of inviting applications for clerk vacancies in various government banks across the country today. (IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021) Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of IBPS from 7th October 2021 to 27th October 2021.

The notification was issued on July 11 for 5,858 posts of clerks in various government banks. The last date of application was fixed on August 1, 2021. IBPS has issued revised notification for these posts. Also, the number of posts has been increased to 7,855. Candidates who have already applied for these posts are not required to apply as per the notification issued.

Candidates applying for these posts should have a degree from any recognized university. Interested candidates can view the official notification for more information. Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age. The maximum age limit is 3 years for OBCs and 5 years for SCs and STs. The age of the students will be calculated from 1st July 2021.

Students will be selected for these positions in two stages. The first preliminary examination will be followed by the main examination. Students who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination. Both the exams will be conducted online. IBPS will fill the vacancies of clerks in Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.

The important dates in the recruitment process are as follows

Date of commencement of application - 7th October 2021

Last date to apply - 27 October 2021

Preliminary Exam Date - December 2021 (Possible)

Main Exam Date January 2021 (Possible)