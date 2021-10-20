IBPS PO Notification 2021: Recruitment for 4135 posts of IBPS PO, graduates can also apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued notification for recruitment of 4135 PO posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment on or before November 10 by visiting IBPS's official website ibps.in.

Candidates applying for these posts must be graduates. Candidates should be at least 20 years of age and at most 30 years of age. The full details of the prescribed eligibility are given in the notification. As per the notification, applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment in Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

Vacancy information

Normal / Unreserved category:1600

EWS category: 404

OBC: 1102

ST: 350

SC: 679

Pre-online examination will be conducted as the first stage of recruitment. The exam will be held from December 4 to December 11. Candidates who have passed will sit for the main examination in January 2022. The selected candidate will get a salary scale of 14500-25700 / -.