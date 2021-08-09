IED found inside tiffin box in village in Amritsar

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found inside a tiffin box in Daleke village of Amritsar on Sunday, said the police.

"Yesterday evening, we made some recoveries from Daleke village of Amritsar. Five hand grenades, 100 rounds of 9mm pistol and a tiffin box were recovered from a suspicious bag reported earlier in the day," said Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab.

"We had received a report from sarpanch of a village about the movement of a drone followed by a sound of something falling. We conducted a search operation in a couple of villages including Daleke and it was suspected that the drone had returned back to its source after delivering its consignment," added Gupta.

He informed that the police later received some inputs about a suspicious bag found in Daleke and found seven foamed packages inside the bag upon investigation.

"The most dangerous content of the bag was the tiffin box that had an IED. It was a highly sophisticated bomb. We secured it in a pit for the fear it might explode and immediately called National Security Guard (NSG) who arrived later in the night," said Gupta.

According to the report presented by NSG, the IED had three initiation mechanisms and a Printer Circuit Board (PCB) for remote activation also. "It contained 2-3 kilograms of RDX and was assembled meticulously by a qualified team. The bomb could explode even on slight mishandling of the tiffin," said the report.

The IED was delivered from across the border. We have been discovering many such activities since the last two to three months. A lot of modules have been busted and many weapons have been recovered. The terror outfits active in the country seem to be in a lot of pressure to do something sinister before the independence day," said Gupta.

The DGP informed that the matter has been reported to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh and that the police and all counter-terrorism across the country are actively working to prevent any mishaps. He also requested people to be aware of suspicious unattended things.

"The tiffin box that housed the IED was a very attractive one. It was bound to draw children's attention and meant to harm innocent people. I request all of you to be aware and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police," said DGP.

On being asked about the outfit behind this incident, Gupta said that it was too early to name an organisation and that the police has some inputs that are too confidential to share right now.

( With inputs from ANI )

