If elected to power, AAP will build schools and provide jobs to youth in Uttarakhand: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that if elected to power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will build good schools and provide employment to youth in the state.

He was addressing the gathering during a roadshow in Haridwar.

"We have built great schools in Delhi. We are not doing any baseless talk. Give us a chance and we will build great schools in Uttarakhand too and also give employment to the youth," said Kejriwal.

He also promised that if given a chance to come in power, the party will provide great healthcare infrastructure in the state in form of hospitals and mohalla clinics.

Kejriwal promised that if elected to power, the party will arrange free visits to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the people in the state.

"We have done this in Delhi. Give us a chance and we will do the same here. In Delhi, the first train to Ayodhya will start on December 3. People will travel in air-conditioned trains and stay at air-conditioned hotels. Everything, including food is free for everyone during the journey," he said.

He urged the gathering to vote for the party's Chief Minister face, Ajay Kothiyal, who he said had "re-developed Kedarnath". "Now we will have to start the re-development of Uttarakhand," he added.

Kejriwal alleged that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had looted the state during their tenures in the state.

"Both of them have an agreement that one of them stays in power for five years and the other one for the next five years. Both have an agreement that one party gets to loot people for once and the other party gets a chance to do the same next time. Delhi had given a chance to Aam Aadmi Party, I want Uttarakhand to give us a chance. You will forget about other parties," he added.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

