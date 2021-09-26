If India had not invested in armed forces, country would have lost Galwan, Doklam: Vice Chief of Army Staff

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Sunday said that if India wouldn't have invested in its armed forces, then the country would have lost the battles in Galwan and Doklam.

"Had the country not invested in the security, we would have lost probably the war in Kargil, Doklam. Even internal security in Jammu and Kashmir would have been in turmoil. Our northeast region would have been in turmoil and Naxals would have had a field day," Lt Gen Mohanty said at an event.

Responding to the critics on 'huge expenditure in armed forces' statements, the Army Vice chief quoted, "If Tibet had strong armed forces, they would have never been invaded."

Lt Gen Mohanty also said that the incident in Doklam and Galwan, has not only enhanced the prestige of the nation but has given the country a 'big stature' in the international arena.

He said, "Today everybody talks about India as the net security provider and it is a security umbrella against a big nation."

Beginning on May 5 2020, the Galwan clash refers to Chinese and Indian troops engaged in face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Also, the 2017 China India border standoff or Doklam standoff refers to the standoff between the Indian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army of China over the construction of a road in Doklam near a trijunction border area, known as Donglang.

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty also further added Indian armed forces are a symbol of national integration as it rises above ethnicity, caste and creed.

Lt Gen Mohanty highlighted in his speech that Indian armed forces do not have any political aspirations and respect the politics in the country.

"There have been other examples where the military leaders had political aspirations. The Indian Armed Forces have no such aspirations, we respect the politics here," he stressed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor