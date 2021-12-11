If there is any country that is mother of spirituality, culture, democracy, it's India: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that if there is any country that is the mother of spirituality, culture and democracy, it is India.

Addressing at the International Gita Festival here today, Birla said, "Democracy has not come only after Independence, but has always been a part of our way of lives and our culture. Be it spirituality, religion, culture, or democracy, India is known to be the mother of all of this. If there is a mother of all of this, it is India."

The LS Speaker further said that if there is any country in the world where there is peace through spirituality and religion as a medium, it is India.

"If there is any country in the world where there is peace through spirituality and religion as a medium, then it is India. This is why India has always been a Vishwa Guru in the world," he said.

"We call India a Vishwa Guru because even today, due to its spirituality and culture, India shows the way of Humanity to the world. It is the land of Lord Ram that shows us the path to living an ideal life. It is also a land of Lord Krishna which inspires us to perform our work. The land of Kurukshetra, on the basis of knowledge in Bhagavad Gita, shows the way to live life," he added.

Talking about the Bhagavad Gita, Birla said that each and every 'shloka' of the Gita directs us to live our lives in the right manner.

"A person who lives in the present is following Bhagavad Gita's path. Each and every 'shloka', chapter of the Gita directs you to live your life in the right manner, helping you come out of any difficulty," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

