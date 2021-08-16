IIT Bombay gives nod Afghan students to stay in their campus



Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. The streets of Kabul were quiet on Monday, but there were scenes of chaos and panic at the international airport as hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the tarmac



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has given nod to the requests made by Afghan students to come to the IIT Bombay campus. The approval has been given

as a special case after Taliban insurgents entered Kabul.

About 9 students from Afghanistan studying at IIT Bombay had gone to Afghanistan due to covid but due to the current situation they cannot live in their country.

Taking to Facebook, the IIT director said, "We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the master's program this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they participated in the class from home. However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels on the campus. Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon".