India-Bangladesh agree to pursue construction work in border areas

India and Bangladesh have agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in respective border areas during a four-day Border Co-ordination Conference between Inspectors General of Border Security Force (BSF) and Region Commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The aim of this conference was to improve mutual co-operation and understanding between both the Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh for better Border Management and to resolve various border-related issues in the mutual interest of both countries.

The conference, which was started on November 23 in Kolkata, concluded on Friday. The meeting was conducted between BGB (North-West, Region Rangpur and South West Region Jashore) and BSF (South Bengal Frontier, North Bengal Frontier and Guwahati Frontier). The BSF delegation was led by Inspector General South Bengal Frontier Anurag Garg. From the BSF side, IG North Bengal Ravi Gandhi, IG Guwahati Sanjay Singh Gehlot, along with five other BSF officers and one officer of Narcotics Control Bureau participated in the meeting.

The BGB delegation was led by Brig General Omar Sadi, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South West Region, Jashore. From the BGB side, Brig General ABM Nowroj, Additional Director General, Region Commander, North West Region, Ranpur, other six BGB officers and representative of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs of Bangladesh government participated in the meeting. During the conference, various issues for effective Border Management were discussed which included anti-smuggling operations, Simultaneous Coordinated Patrolling, Joint Patrolling, breach of Border Fence, measures to check violation of the sanctity of International Boundary and illegal cross border movement, said the BSF.

In the meeting, various pending issues related to infrastructure and developmental works in border areas were also discussed. Both sides appreciated various activities being conducted under the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) that includes Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols (SCP), sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels.

"Both the Border Guarding Forces decided to further enhance sharing of information and cooperation in all fields to ensure bringing an effective Border Management System to fight the menace of trans-border crimes and smuggling of drugs," the BSF said.

While appreciating efforts made by each other that resulted in a decline in trans-border crime, both sides agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas.

"Both the Border Guarding Forces agreed that the Confidence Building Measures have improved the understanding between both the forces."

The Border Guard Bangladesh delegation reached Kolkata on November 23 and after signing of the Joint Record of Discussion, the Border Guard Bangladesh delegation left for Bangladesh via Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole- Benapole, on November 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor