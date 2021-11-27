India-B'desh border guarding forces begin 3-day meet in Meghalaya to resolve security matters

The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh on Saturday began a bi-annual meeting in Meghalaya to resolve the security bearing matters along the border between the two countries to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The 'Inspectors General Border Security Force (BSF)-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-level Border Co-Ordination Conference' started at Umpling campus of the BSF-- India's border guarding force mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders.

The three-day (from November 27 to November 29) conference is being hosted by Frontier headquarters Border Security Force (BSF).

The conference is held bi-annually between the two border guarding forces to discuss the issues related to smuggling of cattle, drugs, Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN), contraband items and to resolve the matters having security bearing along the Indo-Bangladesh border to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The BSF welcomed a BGB delegation on Saturday morning at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki and further the delegation reached the Umpling BSF campus, Shillong in connection with the three-day conference.

The BGB delegation consisting of ten members is headed by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander of South East Region Chattogram.

From BSF, the Indian delegation is headed by Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General (Tripura Frontier) along with 11 members from Meghalaya, Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura Frontier of BSF.

Representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and also attended the conference.

The conference will culminate on November 29 with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) by the leaders of both delegations.

( With inputs from ANI )

