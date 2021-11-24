India logs 9,283 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active caseload lowest in 537 days

India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload of the infection stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days.

As many as 437 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,66,584.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 10,949 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,57,698. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.33 per cent.

"Daily positivity rate (0.80 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 51 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.93 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 61 days," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 23 stand at 63,47,74,225. Of these, 11,57,697 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Over 118 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor