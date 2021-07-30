India reports 44,230 new-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate at 2.44 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With these new cases, the active tally has climbed to 4,05,155 and constitutes 1.28 per cent of total cases. The country's cumulative COVID-19 tally has reached 3,15,72,344.

With 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the county have reached 3,07,43,972. The recovery rate now stands at 97.38 per cent.

A total of 4,23,217 deaths have been reported so far out of which 555 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry further informed that the weekly positivity remained below 5 per cent and today stood at 2.43 per cent.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up as the country has conducted 46.46 crore tests so far.

The ministry also informed that 45,60,33,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

