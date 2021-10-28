India to procure 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in November, including 2 crore ZyCoV-D

India will procure 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in November, including six crore doses of Covaxin, 22 crore doses of Covishield and two crore doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, official sources informed on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the pricing of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is soon going to be finalised and in November, India will procure two crore of its doses.

"There are no plans to reduce the gap between the doses of Covishield," sources added.

With almost 12 crore second doses of COVID-19 pending, the Centre is also starting a campaign from November 2 onwards to ramp up vaccination for the first and second doses of COVID-19.

Till now, that is 286 days since the start of the nationwide vaccination drive, COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 104 crore landmark.

According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, 77 per cent of the eligible population in India have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose while 32 per cent of people have received both doses.

"More than 10 crores people have not taken the second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine," he added.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, he stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor