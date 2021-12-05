India vaccinates 50% of its population, against COVID-19 virus

Half of the eligible population in the country is now fully vaccinated, with over 1.03 crore doses being administered on Saturday. With the emergence of the new variant of concern, vaccination is a key tool. While the efficacy of the vaccines against Omicron is still being scientifically examined, it is significant that half of India’s population has a certain level of protection against a sever form of Covid-19."It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated," said Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Minister on Saturday said, India achieved another one crore vaccinations milestone. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights and accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. "As per the Union Health Ministry, More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today, said the ministry.

