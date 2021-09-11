Indian Army chief visits Western Command headquarters in Panchkula

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula on Friday.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command gave updates on various operational and training-related issues to the Army chief, as per an official release.

Naravane addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army.

While highlighting the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army, he emphasised that soldiers must also keep themselves abreast with the latest trends in Information Technology, emerging cyber threats and counter-measures.

"Later, General Naravane interacted with the troops commending them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit in maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor