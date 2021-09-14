Indian Army conducts combat free fall, special heliborne operations in multi-national military exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

By ANI | Published: September 14, 2021 02:15 PM2021-09-14T14:15:22+5:302021-09-14T14:25:02+5:30

Indian Army personnel conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other mechanized manoeuvres during multi-national military exercise "ZAPAD 2021" at Mulino Training Ground in Russia's Nizhniy, officials said on Monday.

Indian Army conducts combat free fall, special heliborne operations in multi-national military exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia | Indian Army conducts combat free fall, special heliborne operations in multi-national military exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Indian Army conducts combat free fall, special heliborne operations in multi-national military exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Next

Indian Army personnel conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other mechanized manoeuvres during multi-national military exercise "ZAPAD 2021" at Mulino Training Ground in Russia's Nizhniy, officials said on Monday.

"The final validation exercise of #ZAPAD2021 was conducted at Mulino Training Ground, Russia. #IndianArmy contingent participated in the final exercise and undertook Combat Free Fall, Special Heliborne Operation and mechanized manoeuvres," Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army is participating in Zapad is a 13-day exercise that started on September 3 and will end on September 16.

More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia also participated in ZAPAD 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mulino training groundMulino training groundasiaRussiaIndian ArmyTwo indian armyFour indian armyFour armyAn indian army