Indian Army organizes coaching program in J-K's Sopore to prepare students for competitive exams

The Indian Army organized a coaching program in Sopore to prepare students for competitive exams.

"Our studies have suffered a lot due to COVID-19. Such programs encourage a lot of students," said a student.

"We are very thankful to the Indian army for organizing this program. We are getting a chance to know about these exams," said another student.

"I am very thankful to introduce this concept of competitive exams. This will be a priority for all students from now onwards. This was a physical programme which was a change as you know we're getting education online and giving exams online," Afia Haneef, a student.

( With inputs from ANI )

