Indian Army organizes coaching program in J-K's Sopore to prepare students for competitive exams
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2021 07:21 AM2021-11-28T07:21:56+5:302021-11-28T07:30:28+5:30
The Indian Army organized a coaching program in Sopore to prepare students for competitive exams.
"Our studies have suffered a lot due to COVID-19. Such programs encourage a lot of students," said a student.
"We are very thankful to the Indian army for organizing this program. We are getting a chance to know about these exams," said another student.
"I am very thankful to introduce this concept of competitive exams. This will be a priority for all students from now onwards. This was a physical programme which was a change as you know we're getting education online and giving exams online," Afia Haneef, a student.
( With inputs from ANI )
