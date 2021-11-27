Indian Army starts coaching classes for competitive exams in J-K's Baramulla

The Indian Army on Saturday started coaching cum examination preparation classes for the students who are preparing for admission in competitive exams and NDA exams in Baramulla.

The initiative has been undertaken by Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under the aegis of Haiderbeg Sector Headquarters. Brigadier Alok Dash, Commander 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles was the chief guest of this programme and briefed the students about the importance of hard work and dedication to achieve desired results in competitive exams.

The classes are being conducted for the students of standard 5 to 11 so as to bridge any capability gap in the academic learning due to the past COVID-19 lockdown period and prepare them for competitive exams. A total of 50 students including 16 girls will be attending a four weeks coaching capsule at Santorum Public School, Sopore.

Addressing the students at Sanctorum Public School, Sopore, Brig. Alok Dash said," The most important thing at this point of time is to focus. COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of problem, it has taken away whatever concentration we had. You are lucky that your school is organising this programme, your parents are supporting you."

The locals appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and requested to organize similar capsule courses in future for positive engagement of youth.

Speaking to ANI, a student, Shaista Farooq said thanked the Indian Army for organising the programme and said that such programmes motivate the students to progress.

"The Indian Army organised a programme here relating to the competitive exams. We could not study anything because of COVID-19. Due to these programmes and initiatives, students get motivated," she said.

"The Brigadier who came here today also delivered motivation speech which motivated us a lot. He enlightened us about the National Defence Academy (NDA). We will participate in NDA as a student can progress in this," she added.

Another student Foziya Noor said that such initiatives of the army give them opportunity to do something and move forward.

"The programme that was organised today, we are extremely thankful to the Indian Army. Because of this, we are also getting the opportunity to do something, take exams and move forward," she added.

"I am really thankful to the Indian Army for organising the programme today, and bringing the concept of NDA exam to our school too. It should now be on the list of priority of our students because this is something that we can progress a lot," said another student Afiya Hanief.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor