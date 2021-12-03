Indian Coast Guard officials apprehend 2 Pakistani fishing boats inside Indian waters
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2021 10:41 PM2021-12-03T22:41:19+5:302021-12-03T22:50:13+5:30
PRO Defence informed, "Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters today, on 3rd December. The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor