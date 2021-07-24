Indian Railways deliver 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Bangladesh

In a historic move, Indian railways is all set to deliver a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on an Oxygen Express train to neighbouring Bangladesh. The train with 10 containers departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to reach Benapol in Bangladesh on Sunday. “First liquid oxygen tanker on rails 200 metric tonnes to Bangladesh loaded from Tatanagar, should reach tomorrow morning," the Railways said.

Living upto our cultural ethos of "वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्", Indian Railways under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is working diligently to help humanity's fight against COVID.

The first-ever, #OxygenExpress left for Bangladesh with 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen, this morning. pic.twitter.com/49c6HZON7o — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2021

During the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared the good news on his official Twitter handle saying, Living upto our cultural ethos of "वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्", Indian Railways under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is working diligently to help humanity's fight against COVID. The first-ever, #OxygenExpress left for Bangladesh with 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen, this morning.

