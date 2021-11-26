Indian Railways rolls back increased platform ticket price to Rs 10

Indian Railways on Thursday rolled back the platform tickets prices that were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

The platform tickets will now be available for Rs 10 as before.

The prices were earlier increased with an aim of decongesting railway stations to contain the transmission of the virus.

This comes a day after Central Railway announced to revert the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday.

The stations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations.

Owing to a decline in COVID-19 cases, Indian Railways recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued to contain the spread of the virus.

( With inputs from ANI )

