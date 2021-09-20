India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 81 crore mark

Under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 81 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As per the government data, over 85.68 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country till 7 pm on Monday.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81 Crore landmark milestone (81,73,95,763) today. More than 85.68 lakh (85,68,026) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said the government today.

It further stated that 64.8 per cent eligible population has received their first dose, while 22.2 per cent has received their second dose of the vaccine.

"Out of 81,73,95,763, 64.8 per cent (60,88,10,164) eligible population received first dose of COVID-19 Vaccination and 22.2 per cent (20,85,85,599) eligible population received second dose of COVID-19 vaccination," it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry today informed that the recovery of 43,938 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,15,105.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, it said.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,77,607 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.36 Cr (55,36,21,766) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 87 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 2.57 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days and below 5 per cent for 104 consecutive days now.

The Ministry stated that sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 85 consecutive days now.

India reported 30,256 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the ministry on Monday. The Active Caseload is presently 3,18,181. Active cases presently constitute 0.95 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

