India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 74.38 Cr

With the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 Crore (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, this vaccination coverage has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, stated the Ministry.

As per government data, the recovery of 37,687 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,47,032. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.54 per cent.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 78 consecutive days now.

27,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently3, 74, 269. Active cases presently constitute 1.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be ramped up. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,08,247 tests were being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.30 Cr (54,30,14,076) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 2.11 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 80 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 2.26 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 14 days and below 5 per cent for 97 consecutive days now.

