Indore begins Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

Indore Municipal Corporation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Lok Sanskriti Manch on Sunday celebrated 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of independence of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani said that Indore has begun the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and more than 75 such programmes will be held in the city to commemorate 75 years of independence.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could only invite limited people but we will engage more people in the upcoming programmes and ensure their participation in the celebrations," Lalwani stated.

The programme witnessed the participation of 75 BSF jawans who played tunes of patriotism and 75 artists from Sangeet Gurukul of Indore who sang patriotic songs.

An exhibition of modern weapons was also put up by BSF.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal and BSF Inspector General (IG) Ashok Kumar Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Central government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 as he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

