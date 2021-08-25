Indore vaccinates 1,16,000 people under COVID-19 vaccination campaign

On the first day of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, more than 1 lakh 16 thousand people got vaccinated.

District Vaccination Officer, Dr Tarun Gupta told , "So far 27 lakh 8 thousand people have been given the first dose, the second dose has been administered to 8 lakh 31 thousand people in the district. On the second day of this campaign 2.0 on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will visit Indore to inspect the vaccine centers."

Under this campaign, 463 centers were set up for the vaccination. Special 'pink centers' were set up for vaccinating pregnant women.

For vaccinating people in remote areas, 19 mobile vaccination centers were sent to the major areas of the city and nearby villages.

Earlier, on August 24, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state on August 25-26.

Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 percent of citizens of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor