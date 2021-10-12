IOCL releases new petrol-diesel rates, find out today's rates in your city

State-owned oil companies on Tuesday announced new petrol and diesel prices. There have been no changes in fuel prices today. In the national capital, petrol is currently priced at Rs 104.44 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 93.18 per litre. Yesterday, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise. Even in this month, petrol and diesel prices are rising every day. In the first 10 days of October, petrol price was hiked by Rs 2.80 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.30 per litre.

Price of petrol and diesel in four major metros

>> Mumbai petrol Rs 110.41 and diesel Rs 101.03 per litre

>> Delhi petrol Rs 104.44 and diesel Rs 93.17 per litre

>> Chennai petrol Rs 101.79 and diesel Rs 97.59 per litre

>> Kolkata petrol Rs 105.09 and diesel Rs 96.28 per litre

In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, petrol prices have gone beyond Rs 100. Mumbai has the highest petrol rates. The difference in petrol and diesel prices between the states is based on the taxes levied by the state and the center.

The country's three oil companies HPCL, BPCL and IOC issue new rates for petrol and diesel after 6 am. You can get information for new rates by visiting the website. Also, you can check the rates via SMS on the mobile phone. You can also find out about petrol and diesel prices by sending an SMS to 92249 92249. You have to send RSP Petrol Pump Dealer Code to 9224992249.