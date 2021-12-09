IPS Shivdeep Lande gets angry after flight gets delayed, shares experience on FB

Air passengers have been facing new problems since the coronaviru pandemic. Passengers traveling from Mumbai to Patna on Tuesday had a strange experience. After boarding the plane for more than an hour, the passengers were distressed as it did not take off. Police officer Shivdeep Lande was also traveling in the plane. He has shared this traumatic experience on social media. SpiceJet's SG-923 was scheduled to depart on the Mumbai-Patna route at 2.55 pm on Tuesday. Passengers are being requested to check in a few hours in advance as the inspection period has been extended during the Corona period. Accordingly, the passengers checked in early and boarded the plane. According to a post shared by IPS officer Shivdeep Lande, he boarded the plane at 2.10 pm. The flight did not take off till 2.55 pm. 3.20 but no movement. After that at 3.29 an SMS was received on each passenger's mobile that the plane will take off at 4.30.

Management raised the issue after some passengers raised their voices. However, Lande questioned how passengers could be kept locked in an air craft for so long without notice. Shivdeep Lande, who has been on deputation in Maharashtra for 5 years, left for Bihar Police Service on Tuesday.

The flight was delayed due to congestion at the airport. The SG-115 (Mumbai-Darbhanga) plane was also affected by the crowd. The plane had to be canceled as landing was not allowed after sunset. Therefore, passengers were given the option to travel by plane bound for Patna. Some chose it. The rest of the passengers were accommodated on another plane, a SpiceJet spokesman said.